SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Drops as Investors React to Poor Q3 Earnings

On the last day, SJVN's opening price was ₹85.29 and the closing price was ₹84.37. The stock reached a high of ₹86.2 and a low of ₹83.65. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at ₹33,151.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹86.31 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,332 shares on the BSE.
The low price of SJVN stock for the day is ₹81.81, while the high price is ₹84.66.
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹82.97, which represents a decrease of 1.65% or a net change of -1.39.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|31.69%
|6 Months
|135.75%
|YTD
|146.42%
|1 Year
|115.58%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the stock price is ₹84.36. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.01, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,708,332. The closing price for the stock was ₹84.37.
