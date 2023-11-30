Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Drops as Investors React to Poor Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 84.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.97 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's opening price was 85.29 and the closing price was 84.37. The stock reached a high of 86.2 and a low of 83.65. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at 33,151.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 86.31 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,332 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock for the day is 81.81, while the high price is 84.66.

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹82.97, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹84.36

As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 82.97, which represents a decrease of 1.65% or a net change of -1.39.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months31.69%
6 Months135.75%
YTD146.42%
1 Year115.58%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹84.36, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹84.37

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the stock price is 84.36. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is also -0.01, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,708,332. The closing price for the stock was 84.37.

