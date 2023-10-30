SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of SJVN was ₹68.09, the close price was ₹67.65, the high was ₹70.38, and the low was ₹67.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹27,288.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on this day was 2,067,327.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.34%
|3 Months
|29.01%
|6 Months
|95.22%
|YTD
|102.63%
|1 Year
|91.45%
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹68.88, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.56. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, there were a total of 2,067,327 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹67.65.
