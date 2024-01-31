Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 129.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.88 per share.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 133.84 and closed at 129.33. The stock's high for the day was 134.74, while the low was 126.7. The company has a market capitalization of 50,254.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.36, and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6,883,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹127.88, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹129.33

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 127.88. There has been a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and there has been a decrease of 1.45.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹129.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,883,545. The closing price for the stock was 129.33.

