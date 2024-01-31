SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets as Negative Trading Continues

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹133.84 and closed at ₹129.33. The stock's high for the day was ₹134.74, while the low was ₹126.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹50,254.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.36, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6,883,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹127.88. There has been a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and there has been a decrease of ₹1.45.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,883,545. The closing price for the stock was ₹129.33.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!