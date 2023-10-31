SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of SJVN opened at ₹69.7 and closed at ₹69.44. The stock reached a high of ₹70.1 and a low of ₹67.61 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹27,363.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,597,340.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.