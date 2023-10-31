Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 69.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, the stock of SJVN opened at 69.7 and closed at 69.44. The stock reached a high of 70.1 and a low of 67.61 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 27,363.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,597,340.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹70.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹69.63

The current stock price of SJVN is 70.1, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.67% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 0.47.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.56%
3 Months26.02%
6 Months95.92%
YTD103.36%
1 Year94.83%
31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹70.2, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹69.63

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 70.2, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 0.57 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹69.44 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,597,340 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 69.44.

