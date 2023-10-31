SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of SJVN opened at ₹69.7 and closed at ₹69.44. The stock reached a high of ₹70.1 and a low of ₹67.61 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹27,363.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,597,340.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹70.1, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.67% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 0.47.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|3 Months
|26.02%
|6 Months
|95.92%
|YTD
|103.36%
|1 Year
|94.83%
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹70.2, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 0.57 points.
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,597,340 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹69.44.
