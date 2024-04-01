SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹123.7 and closed at ₹122.85. The high for the day was ₹124.8 and the low was ₹121. The market cap for SJVN is ₹47,707.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,051,635 shares traded.
SJVN share price update :SJVN closed today at ₹125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹121.4
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹125.4, which represents a 3.29% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹121.4. The net change in the stock price was ₹4. Overall, SJVN stock showed positive growth and gained value during the trading day.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|519.15
|-9.75
|-1.84
|537.9
|220.65
|85168.44
|Torrent Power
|1422.1
|67.35
|4.97
|1515.0
|485.0
|68348.51
|SJVN
|125.4
|4.0
|3.29
|170.45
|30.39
|49279.63
|NLC India
|231.2
|3.15
|1.38
|293.6
|69.79
|32059.04
|CESC
|126.0
|4.6
|3.79
|149.9
|62.25
|16702.19
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SJVN stock hit a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹126.10.
SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
SJVN Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 32.40, and the 52-week high price was 170.50. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹126.10 on the current day.
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|121.84
|10 Days
|121.25
|20 Days
|119.58
|50 Days
|121.51
|100 Days
|104.03
|300 Days
|80.59
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between ₹122.75 (low) and ₹125.4 (high) on the current day.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a high of ₹125.4 and a low of ₹122.75 on the current day.
SJVN share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹125.4.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SJVN stock had a low price of ₹122.75 and a high price of ₹124.70.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|30.73%
|6 Months
|67.68%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|271.25%
