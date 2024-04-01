SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's 121.4

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹123.7 and closed at ₹122.85. The high for the day was ₹124.8 and the low was ₹121. The market cap for SJVN is ₹47,707.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,051,635 shares traded.
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹125.4, which represents a 3.29% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹121.4. The net change in the stock price was ₹4. Overall, SJVN stock showed positive growth and gained value during the trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|519.15
|-9.75
|-1.84
|537.9
|220.65
|85168.44
|Torrent Power
|1422.1
|67.35
|4.97
|1515.0
|485.0
|68348.51
|SJVN
|125.4
|4.0
|3.29
|170.45
|30.39
|49279.63
|NLC India
|231.2
|3.15
|1.38
|293.6
|69.79
|32059.04
|CESC
|126.0
|4.6
|3.79
|149.9
|62.25
|16702.19
Today, SJVN stock hit a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹126.10.
SJVN Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 32.40, and the 52-week high price was 170.50. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.75, with a 2.76% increase in value and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|525.05
|-3.85
|-0.73
|537.9
|220.65
|86136.36
|Torrent Power
|1426.0
|71.25
|5.26
|1515.0
|485.0
|68535.95
|SJVN
|124.7
|3.3
|2.72
|170.45
|30.39
|49004.55
|NLC India
|231.6
|3.55
|1.56
|293.6
|69.79
|32114.5
|CESC
|125.3
|3.9
|3.21
|149.9
|62.25
|16609.4
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹124.5, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 2.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹126.10 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹125.3 with a percent change of 3.21, resulting in a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|121.84
|10 Days
|121.25
|20 Days
|119.58
|50 Days
|121.51
|100 Days
|104.03
|300 Days
|80.59
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between ₹122.75 (low) and ₹125.4 (high) on the current day.
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹124.3, which represents a 2.39% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 2.9 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|533.8
|4.9
|0.93
|537.9
|220.65
|87571.82
|Torrent Power
|1424.1
|69.35
|5.12
|1515.0
|485.0
|68444.64
|SJVN
|124.2
|2.8
|2.31
|170.45
|30.39
|48808.06
|NLC India
|231.0
|2.95
|1.29
|293.6
|69.79
|32031.31
|CESC
|125.3
|3.9
|3.21
|149.9
|62.25
|16609.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.3, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The stock price of SJVN reached a high of ₹125.4 and a low of ₹122.75 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹124.1, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 2.22. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|534.4
|5.5
|1.04
|537.9
|220.65
|87670.26
|Torrent Power
|1436.1
|81.35
|6.0
|1515.0
|485.0
|69021.38
|SJVN
|124.1
|2.7
|2.22
|170.45
|30.39
|48768.76
|NLC India
|231.9
|3.85
|1.69
|293.6
|69.79
|32156.1
|CESC
|125.3
|3.9
|3.21
|149.9
|62.25
|16609.4
Today, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹122.75 and a high of ₹125.4.
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹124.2, with a percent change of 2.31% and a net change of 2.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|533.85
|4.95
|0.94
|537.9
|220.65
|87580.03
|Torrent Power
|1448.1
|93.35
|6.89
|1515.0
|485.0
|69598.12
|SJVN
|124.35
|2.95
|2.43
|170.45
|30.39
|48867.0
|NLC India
|232.75
|4.7
|2.06
|293.6
|69.79
|32273.97
|CESC
|125.2
|3.8
|3.13
|149.9
|62.25
|16596.14
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.15, with a 2.27% increase in value, representing a net change of ₹2.75.
Today, SJVN stock had a low price of ₹122.75 and a high price of ₹124.70.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is ₹124, with a percent change of 2.14% and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|30.73%
|6 Months
|67.68%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|271.25%
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹121.4 with a percent change of -1.18% and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 2,051,635 shares with a closing price of ₹122.85.
