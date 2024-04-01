Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's 121.4

11 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 3.29 %. The stock closed at 121.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 123.7 and closed at 122.85. The high for the day was 124.8 and the low was 121. The market cap for SJVN is 47,707.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,051,635 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN closed today at ₹125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹121.4

Today, SJVN stock closed at 125.4, which represents a 3.29% increase from the previous day's closing price of 121.4. The net change in the stock price was 4. Overall, SJVN stock showed positive growth and gained value during the trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy519.15-9.75-1.84537.9220.6585168.44
Torrent Power1422.167.354.971515.0485.068348.51
SJVN125.44.03.29170.4530.3949279.63
NLC India231.23.151.38293.669.7932059.04
CESC126.04.63.79149.962.2516702.19
01 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock hit a low of 122.75 and a high of 126.10.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

SJVN Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 32.40, and the 52-week high price was 170.50. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.75, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.75, with a 2.76% increase in value and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy525.05-3.85-0.73537.9220.6586136.36
Torrent Power1426.071.255.261515.0485.068535.95
SJVN124.73.32.72170.4530.3949004.55
NLC India231.63.551.56293.669.7932114.5
CESC125.33.93.21149.962.2516609.4
01 Apr 2024, 02:24 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.5, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently trading at 124.5, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 2.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 122.75 and a high of 126.10 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹125.3, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹121.4

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 125.3 with a percent change of 3.21, resulting in a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

01 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days121.84
10 Days121.25
20 Days119.58
50 Days121.51
100 Days104.03
300 Days80.59
01 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's price fluctuated between 122.75 (low) and 125.4 (high) on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.3, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently trading at 124.3, which represents a 2.39% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 2.9 in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy533.84.90.93537.9220.6587571.82
Torrent Power1424.169.355.121515.0485.068444.64
SJVN124.22.82.31170.4530.3948808.06
NLC India231.02.951.29293.669.7932031.31
CESC125.33.93.21149.962.2516609.4
01 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.3, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.3, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a high of 125.4 and a low of 122.75 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0001
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
01 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹124.1, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently trading at 124.1, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 2.22. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy534.45.51.04537.9220.6587670.26
Torrent Power1436.181.356.01515.0485.069021.38
SJVN124.12.72.22170.4530.3948768.76
NLC India231.93.851.69293.669.7932156.1
CESC125.33.93.21149.962.2516609.4
01 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 122.75 and a high of 125.4.

01 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.2, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently trading at 124.2, with a percent change of 2.31% and a net change of 2.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy533.854.950.94537.9220.6587580.03
Torrent Power1448.193.356.891515.0485.069598.12
SJVN124.352.952.43170.4530.3948867.0
NLC India232.754.72.06293.669.7932273.97
CESC125.23.83.13149.962.2516596.14
01 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.15, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.15, with a 2.27% increase in value, representing a net change of 2.75.

01 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock had a low price of 122.75 and a high price of 124.70.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹121.4

The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is 124, with a percent change of 2.14% and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months30.73%
6 Months67.68%
YTD33.48%
1 Year271.25%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85

The current stock price of SJVN is 121.4 with a percent change of -1.18% and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹122.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 2,051,635 shares with a closing price of 122.85.

