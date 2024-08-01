SJVN Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹151.7, with a high of ₹153.65 and a low of ₹147 before closing at ₹150.85. The market capitalization for SJVN stands at ₹58,298.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹52.69. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,378,043 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 49.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.65 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹148.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend