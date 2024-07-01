Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 132.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 132.95 and closed at 132.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 133.25 and the low was 130.5. The market capitalization stands at 51,696.52 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 39.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,099,285 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.02Support 1130.24
Resistance 2134.54Support 2128.98
Resistance 3135.8Support 3127.46
01 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 42.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
01 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15262 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹132.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.25 & 130.5 yesterday to end at 132.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

