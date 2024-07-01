SJVN Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹132.95 and closed at ₹132.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹133.25 and the low was ₹130.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹51,696.52 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹39.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,099,285 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.02
|Support 1
|130.24
|Resistance 2
|134.54
|Support 2
|128.98
|Resistance 3
|135.8
|Support 3
|127.46
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 42.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.25 & ₹130.5 yesterday to end at ₹132.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.