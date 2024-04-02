Active Stocks
Tue Apr 02 2024 15:53:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,479.95 0.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 767.35 1.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.50 -0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,004.30 1.23%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

11 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 5.58 %. The stock closed at 125.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price TodayPremium
SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 122.95 and closed at 121.4. The stock had a high of 126.1 and a low of 122.75. SJVN's market capitalization stood at 49,279.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45, while the 52-week low was 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,367,728 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17:41 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy541.9522.84.39537.9220.6588908.86
Torrent Power1466.244.13.11515.0485.070468.03
SJVN132.457.055.62170.4530.3952050.14
NLC India228.25-3.15-1.36293.669.7931649.98
CESC127.52.01.59149.962.2516901.02
02 Apr 2024, 05:30:41 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

On the current day, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 124.1 and a high of 134.65.

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:45 PM IST

SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 32.40 and a high of 170.50. This shows a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on these price movements.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00:04 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹132.4, up 5.58% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 132.4, showing a 5.58% increase. The net change is 7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30:38 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy537.5518.43.54537.9220.6588187.03
Torrent Power1454.5532.452.281515.0485.069908.11
SJVN132.256.855.46170.4530.3951971.54
NLC India228.7-2.7-1.17293.669.7931712.38
CESC127.151.651.31149.962.2516854.63
02 Apr 2024, 02:21:35 PM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹132.25, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 132.25, with a percent change of 5.46 and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider further analysis before making any investment decisions.

Click here for SJVN Board Meetings

02 Apr 2024, 02:11:23 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a high of 134.65 and a low of 124.1 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:14 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹131.75, up 5.06% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 131.75, with a percent change of 5.06 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:02 PM IST

SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30:47 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days121.84
10 Days121.25
20 Days119.58
50 Days121.51
100 Days104.03
300 Days80.81
02 Apr 2024, 01:13:08 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock reached a low of 124.1 and a high of 128.6 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02:51 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹128.05, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 128.05, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:50:01 PM IST

SJVN Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:32:15 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy534.615.452.98537.9220.6587703.07
Torrent Power1460.9538.852.731515.0485.070215.71
SJVN125.40.00.0170.4530.3949279.63
NLC India227.35-4.05-1.75293.669.7931525.18
CESC127.151.651.31149.962.2516854.63
02 Apr 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹125.45, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 125.45 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for SJVN News

02 Apr 2024, 12:10:44 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's price fluctuated between 124.1 (low) and 126.4 (high) on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42:14 AM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹125, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹125.4

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 125 with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:43 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy527.38.151.57537.9220.6586505.48
Torrent Power1470.448.33.41515.0485.070669.89
SJVN125.15-0.25-0.2170.4530.3949181.39
NLC India227.55-3.85-1.66293.669.7931552.92
CESC126.450.950.76149.962.2516761.84
02 Apr 2024, 11:11:57 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's low price today was 124.1, and the high price was 126.4.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:54 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.55, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹125.4

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 124.55 with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:15 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy527.258.11.56537.9220.6586497.27
Torrent Power1439.217.11.21515.0485.069170.37
SJVN124.6-0.8-0.64170.4530.3948965.25
NLC India228.15-3.25-1.4293.669.7931636.11
CESC126.10.60.48149.962.2516715.44
02 Apr 2024, 10:21:44 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹125.4

SJVN stock is currently trading at 124.8, with a net change of -0.6 and a percentage change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:12:32 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a low of 124.5 and a high of 126.4.

02 Apr 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:43:38 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹125.35, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹125.4

The current data of SJVN stock shows a price of 125.35 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.89%
3 Months31.81%
6 Months71.43%
YTD37.88%
1 Year277.14%
02 Apr 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 125.4 with a percent increase of 3.29% and a net change of 4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at BSE, SJVN had a volume of 2,367,728 shares with a closing price of 121.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App