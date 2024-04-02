SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹122.95 and closed at ₹121.4. The stock had a high of ₹126.1 and a low of ₹122.75. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹49,279.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45, while the 52-week low was ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,367,728 shares traded.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|541.95
|22.8
|4.39
|537.9
|220.65
|88908.86
|Torrent Power
|1466.2
|44.1
|3.1
|1515.0
|485.0
|70468.03
|SJVN
|132.45
|7.05
|5.62
|170.45
|30.39
|52050.14
|NLC India
|228.25
|-3.15
|-1.36
|293.6
|69.79
|31649.98
|CESC
|127.5
|2.0
|1.59
|149.9
|62.25
|16901.02
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
On the current day, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹124.1 and a high of ₹134.65.
SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 32.40 and a high of 170.50. This shows a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on these price movements.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹132.4, up 5.58% from yesterday's ₹125.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹132.4, showing a 5.58% increase. The net change is 7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹132.25, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹125.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹132.25, with a percent change of 5.46 and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider further analysis before making any investment decisions.
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|121.84
|10 Days
|121.25
|20 Days
|119.58
|50 Days
|121.51
|100 Days
|104.03
|300 Days
|80.81
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹125.45, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹125.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.45 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.89%
|3 Months
|31.81%
|6 Months
|71.43%
|YTD
|37.88%
|1 Year
|277.14%
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹125.4, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.4 with a percent increase of 3.29% and a net change of 4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading at BSE, SJVN had a volume of 2,367,728 shares with a closing price of ₹121.4.
