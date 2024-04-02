SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹122.95 and closed at ₹121.4. The stock had a high of ₹126.1 and a low of ₹122.75. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹49,279.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45, while the 52-week low was ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,367,728 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|541.95
|22.8
|4.39
|537.9
|220.65
|88908.86
|Torrent Power
|1466.2
|44.1
|3.1
|1515.0
|485.0
|70468.03
|SJVN
|132.45
|7.05
|5.62
|170.45
|30.39
|52050.14
|NLC India
|228.25
|-3.15
|-1.36
|293.6
|69.79
|31649.98
|CESC
|127.5
|2.0
|1.59
|149.9
|62.25
|16901.02
On the current day, SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹124.1 and a high of ₹134.65.
SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 32.40 and a high of 170.50. This shows a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on these price movements.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹132.4, showing a 5.58% increase. The net change is 7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|537.55
|18.4
|3.54
|537.9
|220.65
|88187.03
|Torrent Power
|1454.55
|32.45
|2.28
|1515.0
|485.0
|69908.11
|SJVN
|132.25
|6.85
|5.46
|170.45
|30.39
|51971.54
|NLC India
|228.7
|-2.7
|-1.17
|293.6
|69.79
|31712.38
|CESC
|127.15
|1.65
|1.31
|149.9
|62.25
|16854.63
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹132.25, with a percent change of 5.46 and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider further analysis before making any investment decisions.
Click here for SJVN Board Meetings
The stock price of SJVN reached a high of ₹134.65 and a low of ₹124.1 on the current day.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹131.75, with a percent change of 5.06 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|121.84
|10 Days
|121.25
|20 Days
|119.58
|50 Days
|121.51
|100 Days
|104.03
|300 Days
|80.81
SJVN stock reached a low of ₹124.1 and a high of ₹128.6 on the current day.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹128.05, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|534.6
|15.45
|2.98
|537.9
|220.65
|87703.07
|Torrent Power
|1460.95
|38.85
|2.73
|1515.0
|485.0
|70215.71
|SJVN
|125.4
|0.0
|0.0
|170.45
|30.39
|49279.63
|NLC India
|227.35
|-4.05
|-1.75
|293.6
|69.79
|31525.18
|CESC
|127.15
|1.65
|1.31
|149.9
|62.25
|16854.63
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.45 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for SJVN News
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between ₹124.1 (low) and ₹126.4 (high) on the current day.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹125 with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|527.3
|8.15
|1.57
|537.9
|220.65
|86505.48
|Torrent Power
|1470.4
|48.3
|3.4
|1515.0
|485.0
|70669.89
|SJVN
|125.15
|-0.25
|-0.2
|170.45
|30.39
|49181.39
|NLC India
|227.55
|-3.85
|-1.66
|293.6
|69.79
|31552.92
|CESC
|126.45
|0.95
|0.76
|149.9
|62.25
|16761.84
SJVN stock's low price today was ₹124.1, and the high price was ₹126.4.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹124.55 with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|527.25
|8.1
|1.56
|537.9
|220.65
|86497.27
|Torrent Power
|1439.2
|17.1
|1.2
|1515.0
|485.0
|69170.37
|SJVN
|124.6
|-0.8
|-0.64
|170.45
|30.39
|48965.25
|NLC India
|228.15
|-3.25
|-1.4
|293.6
|69.79
|31636.11
|CESC
|126.1
|0.6
|0.48
|149.9
|62.25
|16715.44
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹124.8, with a net change of -0.6 and a percentage change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Today, SJVN stock reached a low of ₹124.5 and a high of ₹126.4.
The current data of SJVN stock shows a price of ₹125.35 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.89%
|3 Months
|31.81%
|6 Months
|71.43%
|YTD
|37.88%
|1 Year
|277.14%
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.4 with a percent increase of 3.29% and a net change of 4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at BSE, SJVN had a volume of 2,367,728 shares with a closing price of ₹121.4.
