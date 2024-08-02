SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹149.95, reached a high of ₹149.95, and a low of ₹145.95 before closing at ₹148.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹57551.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹52.69 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 820,698 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.12
|Support 1
|145.13
|Resistance 2
|151.56
|Support 2
|143.58
|Resistance 3
|153.11
|Support 3
|141.14
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 48.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 820 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.95 & ₹145.95 yesterday to end at ₹146.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend