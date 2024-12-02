SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹118.85 and closed at ₹118.15, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹119.15 and a low of ₹114.60 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,149.42 crore, SJVN's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹81.46. The BSE reported a trading volume of 565,537 shares for the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.86
|Support 1
|113.13
|Resistance 2
|120.9
|Support 2
|111.44
|Resistance 3
|122.59
|Support 3
|108.4
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 18.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 565 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.15 & ₹114.6 yesterday to end at ₹114.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.