SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹132.5 and closed at ₹131.55. The stock had a high of ₹132.9 and a low of ₹130.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹51,853.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹39.16. The BSE volume for SJVN was 383,534 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has remained stable, with no change, trading at ₹131.75 today. Over the past year, SJVN shares have experienced a significant increase of 222.20%, reaching ₹131.75. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|-2.13%
|6 Months
|41.85%
|YTD
|44.89%
|1 Year
|222.2%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.83
|Support 1
|130.44
|Resistance 2
|134.06
|Support 2
|129.28
|Resistance 3
|135.22
|Support 3
|128.05
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 43.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 383 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.9 & ₹130.5 yesterday to end at ₹131.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend