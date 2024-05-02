SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 137.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's 134.45

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹137.85 and closed at ₹137.05. The stock reached a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹134 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹52,836.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,088,616 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of SJVN increased by 1.97% today to reach ₹137.1, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power and NLC India are experiencing a decline, JSW Energy and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|638.1
|8.35
|1.33
|651.55
|240.0
|104682.62
|Torrent Power
|1500.0
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1633.1
|518.95
|72092.52
|SJVN
|137.1
|2.65
|1.97
|170.45
|35.17
|53877.49
|NLC India
|242.0
|-0.4
|-0.17
|293.6
|80.78
|33556.61
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
The stock of SJVN reached a high of ₹138.55 and a low of ₹133.6 on the current day.
SJVN share price closed the day at ₹137.1 - a 1.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 139.38 , 141.52 , 144.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.38 , 131.52 , 129.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN share price is at ₹137.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.45 and ₹137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|130.81
|10 Days
|129.69
|20 Days
|129.32
|50 Days
|123.85
|100 Days
|113.06
|300 Days
|89.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 47.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Today, SJVN stock reached a low of ₹133.6 and a high of ₹138.55.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 137.72 and 135.97 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 135.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 14.21% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹137.25, up by 2.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
SJVN touched a high of 138.0 & a low of 136.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.72
|Support 1
|135.97
|Resistance 2
|138.73
|Support 2
|135.23
|Resistance 3
|139.47
|Support 3
|134.22
Today, the share price of SJVN increased by 1.82% to reach ₹136.9, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|641.8
|12.05
|1.91
|651.55
|240.0
|105289.62
|Torrent Power
|1491.65
|-8.6
|-0.57
|1633.1
|518.95
|71691.2
|SJVN
|136.9
|2.45
|1.82
|170.45
|35.17
|53798.9
|NLC India
|246.45
|4.05
|1.67
|293.6
|80.78
|34173.66
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
The price of SJVN shares has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹135.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 278.06%, reaching ₹135.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|89.16%
|YTD
|47.77%
|1 Year
|278.06%
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.8
|Support 1
|132.45
|Resistance 2
|141.2
|Support 2
|130.5
|Resistance 3
|143.15
|Support 3
|127.1
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 21.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1088 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹139.3 & ₹134 yesterday to end at ₹137.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
