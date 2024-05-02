Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 137.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's 134.45

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 06:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 134.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 137.85 and closed at 137.05. The stock reached a high of 139.3 and a low of 134 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 52,836.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,088,616 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of SJVN increased by 1.97% today to reach 137.1, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power and NLC India are experiencing a decline, JSW Energy and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy638.18.351.33651.55240.0104682.62
Torrent Power1500.0-0.25-0.021633.1518.9572092.52
SJVN137.12.651.97170.4535.1753877.49
NLC India242.0-0.4-0.17293.680.7833556.61
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2604.5124.05.03037.75157.0227106.12
02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SJVN reached a high of 138.55 and a low of 133.6 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN closed today at ₹137.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price closed the day at 137.1 - a 1.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 139.38 , 141.52 , 144.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 134.38 , 131.52 , 129.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹137.05, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price is at 137.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.45 and 137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days130.81
10 Days129.69
20 Days129.32
50 Days123.85
100 Days113.06
300 Days89.42
02 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST SJVN share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 47.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹137, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price is at 137 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.45 and 137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a low of 133.6 and a high of 138.55.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days130.81
10 Days129.69
20 Days129.32
50 Days123.85
100 Days113.06
300 Days89.42
02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹137.35, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price is at 137.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.45 and 137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 137.72 and 135.97 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 135.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹137.05, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price is at 137.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.45 and 137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of SJVN increased by 1.93% to reach 137.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power's shares are declining, JSW Energy, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy639.09.251.47651.55240.0104830.27
Torrent Power1496.45-3.8-0.251633.1518.9571921.9
SJVN137.052.61.93170.4535.1753857.84
NLC India243.51.10.45293.680.7833764.6
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2604.5124.05.03037.75157.0227106.12
02 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 47.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.21% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 14.21% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 137.25, up by 2.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 138.0 & a low of 136.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.72Support 1135.97
Resistance 2138.73Support 2135.23
Resistance 3139.47Support 3134.22
02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of SJVN increased by 1.82% to reach 136.9, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy641.812.051.91651.55240.0105289.62
Torrent Power1491.65-8.6-0.571633.1518.9571691.2
SJVN136.92.451.82170.4535.1753798.9
NLC India246.454.051.67293.680.7834173.66
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2604.5124.05.03037.75157.0227106.12
02 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹136.7, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹134.45

SJVN share price is at 136.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.45 and 137.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 137.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The price of SJVN shares has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 135.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 278.06%, reaching 135.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months89.16%
YTD47.77%
1 Year278.06%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.8Support 1132.45
Resistance 2141.2Support 2130.5
Resistance 3143.15Support 3127.1
02 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30274 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1088 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹137.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 139.3 & 134 yesterday to end at 137.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.