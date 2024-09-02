SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹133.3. The stock reached a high of ₹140 and a low of ₹135.8. With a market capitalization of ₹53,543.46 crore, the 52-week high and low for SJVN are ₹170.45 and ₹56.61, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM IST
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹140 & ₹135.8 yesterday to end at ₹136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend