SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 133.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.25 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 139.65 and closed at 133.3. The stock reached a high of 140 and a low of 135.8. With a market capitalization of 53,543.46 crore, the 52-week high and low for SJVN are 170.45 and 56.61, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 140 & 135.8 yesterday to end at 136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

