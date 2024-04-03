Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Positive momentum for SJVN as stock trading up today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 132.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock price on the last day was 126 (open), 125.4 (close), with a high of 134.65 and a low of 124.1. The market capitalization stood at 52,050.14 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 6,037,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy544.02.050.38543.8240.089245.17
Torrent Power1485.520.11.371515.0512.0571395.62
SJVN133.30.850.64170.4532.4152384.17
NLC India228.550.950.42293.675.6131691.58
CESC128.250.750.59149.966.7417000.44
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹133.8, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹132.45

SJVN stock is currently priced at 133.8, showing a 1.02% increase from the previous trading session with a net change of 1.35.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a high of 135.95 and a low of 130.75.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹134.4, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹132.45

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 134.4, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.81%
3 Months38.15%
6 Months83.26%
YTD45.68%
1 Year300.91%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹132.45, up 5.62% from yesterday's ₹125.4

As of the most recent data, the stock price of SJVN is 132.45, representing a 5.62% increase. The net change is 7.05. This indicates that SJVN stock has experienced a significant upward movement in its price recently.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹125.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 6,037,280 shares with a closing price of 125.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!