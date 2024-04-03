SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Positive momentum for SJVN as stock trading up today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock price on the last day was ₹126 (open), ₹125.4 (close), with a high of ₹134.65 and a low of ₹124.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,050.14 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 6,037,280 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|544.0
|2.05
|0.38
|543.8
|240.0
|89245.17
|Torrent Power
|1485.5
|20.1
|1.37
|1515.0
|512.05
|71395.62
|SJVN
|133.3
|0.85
|0.64
|170.45
|32.41
|52384.17
|NLC India
|228.55
|0.95
|0.42
|293.6
|75.61
|31691.58
|CESC
|128.25
|0.75
|0.59
|149.9
|66.74
|17000.44
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹133.8, showing a 1.02% increase from the previous trading session with a net change of 1.35.
Today, SJVN stock reached a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹130.75.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹134.4, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.81%
|3 Months
|38.15%
|6 Months
|83.26%
|YTD
|45.68%
|1 Year
|300.91%
As of the most recent data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹132.45, representing a 5.62% increase. The net change is 7.05. This indicates that SJVN stock has experienced a significant upward movement in its price recently.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 6,037,280 shares with a closing price of ₹125.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!