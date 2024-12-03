SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹114.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹114.85. The stock reached a high of ₹115.25 and a low of ₹113.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,725 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and low of ₹81.46. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 212,231 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.87
|Support 1
|113.21
|Resistance 2
|115.9
|Support 2
|112.58
|Resistance 3
|116.53
|Support 3
|111.55
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 17.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.25 & ₹113.5 yesterday to end at ₹113.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.