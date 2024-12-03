Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 114.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.75 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 114.55 and closed slightly higher at 114.85. The stock reached a high of 115.25 and a low of 113.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 44,725 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 170.45 and low of 81.46. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 212,231 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.87Support 1113.21
Resistance 2115.9Support 2112.58
Resistance 3116.53Support 3111.55
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 17.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy1122
    Hold1111
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7853 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹114.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.25 & 113.5 yesterday to end at 113.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

