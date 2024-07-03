Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 131.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 132.95 and closed at 131.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 132.95, while the low was 130.5. The market capitalization stands at 51,598.27 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 40.61. The BSE volume for the day was 352,534 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13574 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 132.95 & 130.5 yesterday to end at 131.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

