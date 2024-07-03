SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹132.95 and closed at ₹131.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹132.95, while the low was ₹130.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹51,598.27 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹40.61. The BSE volume for the day was 352,534 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.95 & ₹130.5 yesterday to end at ₹131.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.