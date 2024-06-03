Active Stocks
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock surges in positive trading today
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock surges in positive trading today

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 139.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 135.75, reached a high of 143.05, and a low of 130.65 before closing at 133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is 54,800.99 crore with a 52-week high of 170.45 and a 52-week low of 35.32. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,881,659 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 144.8 & a low of 142.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.35Support 1142.0
Resistance 2145.75Support 2141.05
Resistance 3146.7Support 3139.65
03 Jun 2024, 10:14:20 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56:20 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 2.76% to reach 143.3, in line with its industry counterparts like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 2.77% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC113.05.95.51115.8442.76113508.89
Torrent Power1523.77.450.491633.1545.9573231.58
SJVN143.33.852.76170.4535.3256314.03
NLC India241.54.852.05293.689.133487.27
Waaree Renewable Technologies2499.9106.94.473037.75164.0226036.33
03 Jun 2024, 09:31:07 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹143.9, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹139.45

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 141.08 & second resistance of 143.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 149.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 149.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20:35 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The price of SJVN shares has increased by 4.09% today, reaching 145.15. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant price gain of 292.97% to 145.15. In comparison, Nifty rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.56%
3 Months14.93%
6 Months64.55%
YTD53.6%
1 Year292.97%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.08Support 1133.03
Resistance 2143.87Support 2127.77
Resistance 3149.13Support 3124.98
03 Jun 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 48.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24558 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1881 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00:36 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.05 & 130.65 yesterday to end at 133.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

