SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock surges in positive trading today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹135.75, reached a high of ₹143.05, and a low of ₹130.65 before closing at ₹133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹54,800.99 crore with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹35.32. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,881,659 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 144.8 & a low of 142.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.35
|Support 1
|142.0
|Resistance 2
|145.75
|Support 2
|141.05
|Resistance 3
|146.7
|Support 3
|139.65
SJVN Share Price Live Updates:
SJVN
SJVN
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 2.76% to reach ₹143.3, in line with its industry counterparts like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 2.77% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|113.0
|5.9
|5.51
|115.84
|42.76
|113508.89
|Torrent Power
|1523.7
|7.45
|0.49
|1633.1
|545.95
|73231.58
|SJVN
|143.3
|3.85
|2.76
|170.45
|35.32
|56314.03
|NLC India
|241.5
|4.85
|2.05
|293.6
|89.1
|33487.27
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2499.9
|106.9
|4.47
|3037.75
|164.02
|26036.33
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹143.9, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹139.45
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹141.08 & second resistance of ₹143.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹149.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹149.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The price of SJVN shares has increased by 4.09% today, reaching ₹145.15. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant price gain of 292.97% to ₹145.15. In comparison, Nifty rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.56%
|3 Months
|14.93%
|6 Months
|64.55%
|YTD
|53.6%
|1 Year
|292.97%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.08
|Support 1
|133.03
|Resistance 2
|143.87
|Support 2
|127.77
|Resistance 3
|149.13
|Support 3
|124.98
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 48.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24558 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1881 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.05 & ₹130.65 yesterday to end at ₹133.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend