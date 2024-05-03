Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 135.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's 137.1
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹135.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹137.1

36 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 137.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.15 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price TodayPremium
SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock price on the last day was 135.05 at open and 134.45 at close. The high for the day was 138.55 and the low was 133.6. The market capitalization stands at 53,877.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 170.45 and 35.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,484,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:36:29 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 133.15 and a high of 139.75 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:53:29 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹135.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN share price closed the day at 135.15 - a 1.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 138.9 , 142.7 , 145.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.15 , 129.2 , 125.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46:59 PM IST

SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 475.12% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 3 PM is 475.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at 135.15, up by -1.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, in addition to price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

SJVN Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15:52 PM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹135.3, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN share price is at 135.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.38 and 139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:02 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days130.81
10 Days129.69
20 Days129.32
50 Days123.85
100 Days113.06
300 Days89.63
03 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:48:47 PM IST

SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 779.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 779.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 134.7, a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37:12 PM IST

SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN reached a peak of 135.5 and a low of 133.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 134.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 134.42 and 133.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.55Support 1133.2
Resistance 2136.7Support 2132.0
Resistance 3137.9Support 3130.85
03 May 2024, 02:11:42 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 02:00:03 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹133.95, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹137.1

The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of 134.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 131.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of 131.52 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45:08 PM IST

SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1047.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM has increased by 1047.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 134.7, showing a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:34:30 PM IST

SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 135.63 and 134.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 134.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.98Support 1134.93
Resistance 2136.52Support 2134.42
Resistance 3137.03Support 3133.88
03 May 2024, 01:05:45 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 134.5 and a high of 139.75 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:53:02 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 559.44% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM has increased by 559.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 135.4, showing a decrease of -1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:33:08 PM IST

SJVN share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 136.45 and 134.75 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 134.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 136.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.63Support 1134.58
Resistance 2136.12Support 2134.02
Resistance 3136.68Support 3133.53
03 May 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days130.81
10 Days129.69
20 Days129.32
50 Days123.85
100 Days113.06
300 Days89.63
03 May 2024, 12:18:04 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹134.85, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN share price is at 134.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.38 and 139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:46:36 AM IST

SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 167.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 167.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 135, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could be a signal of potential further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:36:32 AM IST

SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN reached a peak of 136.85 and a trough of 135.15 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 135.88 and 134.92, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.45Support 1134.75
Resistance 2137.5Support 2134.1
Resistance 3138.15Support 3133.05
03 May 2024, 11:26:44 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹135.5, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN share price is at 135.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.38 and 139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15:46 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 0.88% to reach 135.9, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NLC India is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are all showing positive movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.331.321.35115.8442.5599777.33
Torrent Power1517.0510.750.711633.1518.9572911.97
SJVN135.9-1.2-0.88170.4535.1753405.92
NLC India239.85-2.15-0.89293.680.7833258.48
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2734.7130.25.03037.75157.0228461.16
03 May 2024, 11:06:06 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 10:52:38 AM IST

SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.07% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 27.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 136, up by -0.8%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 138.35 & a low of 136.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.08Support 1135.88
Resistance 2139.32Support 2134.92
Resistance 3140.28Support 3133.68
03 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:52 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.29% to reach 137.5, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also risen by 0.48% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.691.681.71115.8442.55100138.95
Torrent Power1508.11.80.121633.1518.9572481.82
SJVN137.50.40.29170.4535.1754034.68
NLC India243.21.20.5293.680.7833723.0
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2734.7130.25.03037.75157.0228461.16
03 May 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹138.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN share price is at 138.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.38 and 139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:18:46 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

SJVN's share price has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at 138.70. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant 259.03% gain, reaching 138.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.74%
3 Months3.25%
6 Months83.11%
YTD50.8%
1 Year259.03%
03 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.38Support 1134.38
Resistance 2141.52Support 2131.52
Resistance 3144.38Support 3129.38
03 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 47.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30305 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:06:06 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹134.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 138.55 & 133.6 yesterday to end at 134.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue