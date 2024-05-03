SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹135.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹137.1

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock price on the last day was ₹135.05 at open and ₹134.45 at close. The high for the day was ₹138.55 and the low was ₹133.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹53,877.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹170.45 and ₹35.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,484,949 shares traded.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹133.15 and a high of ₹139.75 on the current day.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹135.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹137.1
SJVN share price closed the day at ₹135.15 - a 1.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 138.9 , 142.7 , 145.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.15 , 129.2 , 125.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 475.12% higher than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded by 3 PM is 475.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹135.15, up by -1.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, in addition to price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹135.3, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹137.1
SJVN share price is at ₹135.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.38 and ₹139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|130.81
|10 Days
|129.69
|20 Days
|129.32
|50 Days
|123.85
|100 Days
|113.06
|300 Days
|89.63
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 779.47% higher than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 779.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹134.7, a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN reached a peak of 135.5 and a low of 133.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 134.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 134.42 and 133.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.55
|Support 1
|133.2
|Resistance 2
|136.7
|Support 2
|132.0
|Resistance 3
|137.9
|Support 3
|130.85
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹133.95, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹137.1
The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of ₹134.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹131.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹131.52 then there can be further negative price movement.
SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1047.51% higher than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM has increased by 1047.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹134.7, showing a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 135.63 and 134.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 134.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.98
|Support 1
|134.93
|Resistance 2
|136.52
|Support 2
|134.42
|Resistance 3
|137.03
|Support 3
|133.88
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹134.5 and a high of ₹139.75 on the current day.
SJVN share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 559.44% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM has increased by 559.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹135.4, showing a decrease of -1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 136.45 and 134.75 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 134.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 136.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.63
|Support 1
|134.58
|Resistance 2
|136.12
|Support 2
|134.02
|Resistance 3
|136.68
|Support 3
|133.53
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹134.85, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹137.1
SJVN share price is at ₹134.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.38 and ₹139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 167.94% higher than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 167.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹135, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could be a signal of potential further price declines.
SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN reached a peak of 136.85 and a trough of 135.15 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 135.88 and 134.92, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.45
|Support 1
|134.75
|Resistance 2
|137.5
|Support 2
|134.1
|Resistance 3
|138.15
|Support 3
|133.05
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹135.5, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹137.1
SJVN share price is at ₹135.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.38 and ₹139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 0.88% to reach ₹135.9, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NLC India is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are all showing positive movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.33
|1.32
|1.35
|115.84
|42.55
|99777.33
|Torrent Power
|1517.05
|10.75
|0.71
|1633.1
|518.95
|72911.97
|SJVN
|135.9
|-1.2
|-0.88
|170.45
|35.17
|53405.92
|NLC India
|239.85
|-2.15
|-0.89
|293.6
|80.78
|33258.48
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2734.7
|130.2
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|28461.16
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.07% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 27.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹136, up by -0.8%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN touched a high of 138.35 & a low of 136.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.08
|Support 1
|135.88
|Resistance 2
|139.32
|Support 2
|134.92
|Resistance 3
|140.28
|Support 3
|133.68
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.29% to reach ₹137.5, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also risen by 0.48% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.69
|1.68
|1.71
|115.84
|42.55
|100138.95
|Torrent Power
|1508.1
|1.8
|0.12
|1633.1
|518.95
|72481.82
|SJVN
|137.5
|0.4
|0.29
|170.45
|35.17
|54034.68
|NLC India
|243.2
|1.2
|0.5
|293.6
|80.78
|33723.0
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2734.7
|130.2
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|28461.16
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹138.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹137.1
SJVN share price is at ₹138.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.38 and ₹139.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 139.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
SJVN's share price has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at ₹138.70. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant 259.03% gain, reaching ₹138.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.74%
|3 Months
|3.25%
|6 Months
|83.11%
|YTD
|50.8%
|1 Year
|259.03%
SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.38
|Support 1
|134.38
|Resistance 2
|141.52
|Support 2
|131.52
|Resistance 3
|144.38
|Support 3
|129.38
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 47.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30305 k
The trading volume yesterday was 25.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹134.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹138.55 & ₹133.6 yesterday to end at ₹134.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
