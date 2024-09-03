Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 133.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 139.65 and closed at 133.3. The stock reached a high of 140 and a low of 135.4. The company's market capitalization stood at 53,622.06 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45, while the 52-week low is 56.61. A total of 1,517,548 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.09Support 1134.41
Resistance 2141.89Support 2132.53
Resistance 3143.77Support 3129.73
03 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 85.0, 37.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 152.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0012
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17343 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 140 & 135.4 yesterday to end at 136.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.