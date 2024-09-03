SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹133.3. The stock reached a high of ₹140 and a low of ₹135.4. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹53,622.06 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45, while the 52-week low is ₹56.61. A total of 1,517,548 shares were traded on the BSE.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.09
|Support 1
|134.41
|Resistance 2
|141.89
|Support 2
|132.53
|Resistance 3
|143.77
|Support 3
|129.73
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹85.0, 37.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹152.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹140 & ₹135.4 yesterday to end at ₹136.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend