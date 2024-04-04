SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹132.1, closed at ₹132.45. The high was ₹135.95, while the low was ₹130.75. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹52,403.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.45, and the 52-week low was ₹32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,301,326 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹133.3 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.84%
|3 Months
|38.94%
|6 Months
|90.23%
|YTD
|46.62%
|1 Year
|303.48%
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹133.35, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SJVN on BSE had a volume of 2,301,326 shares with a closing price of ₹132.45.
