SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 132.1, closed at 132.45. The high was 135.95, while the low was 130.75. SJVN's market capitalization stood at 52,403.82 crore. The 52-week high was 170.45, and the 52-week low was 32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,301,326 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹133.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 133.3 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.84%
3 Months38.94%
6 Months90.23%
YTD46.62%
1 Year303.48%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹133.35, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹132.45

SJVN stock is currently priced at 133.35, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹132.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN on BSE had a volume of 2,301,326 shares with a closing price of 132.45.

