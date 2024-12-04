Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 113.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 113.85 and closed slightly lower at 113.75. The stock reached a high of 117.95 and a low of 113.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 45,990.39 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 170.45 and low of 81.46. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 341,826 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7817 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹113.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.95 & 113.85 yesterday to end at 117.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

