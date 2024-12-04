SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹113.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹113.75. The stock reached a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹113.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹45,990.39 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and low of ₹81.46. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 341,826 shares for the day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹113.85 yesterday to end at ₹117.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.