SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹131.15, reached a high of ₹136.95, and a low of ₹130.6 before closing at ₹131. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,543.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹40.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,780,951 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 44.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 174.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.95 & ₹130.6 yesterday to end at ₹131. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend