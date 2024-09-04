SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹136.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹136.45. The stock reached a high of ₹136.95 and a low of ₹135. With a market capitalization of ₹53,288.02 crore, SJVN has a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹61.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 597,740 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of ₹134.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹134.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹134.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹134.25. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a remarkable increase of 108.91%, reaching ₹134.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.32%
|3 Months
|-3.77%
|6 Months
|12.04%
|YTD
|49.3%
|1 Year
|108.91%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.83
|Support 1
|134.99
|Resistance 2
|137.76
|Support 2
|134.08
|Resistance 3
|138.67
|Support 3
|133.15
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹85.0, 37.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹152.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 597 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.95 & ₹135 yesterday to end at ₹135.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.