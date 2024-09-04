Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 135.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.15 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 136.5 and closed slightly lower at 136.45. The stock reached a high of 136.95 and a low of 135. With a market capitalization of 53,288.02 crore, SJVN has a 52-week high of 170.45 and a low of 61.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 597,740 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹134.15, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹135.6

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of 134.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 134.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 134.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at 134.25. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a remarkable increase of 108.91%, reaching 134.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.32%
3 Months-3.77%
6 Months12.04%
YTD49.3%
1 Year108.91%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.83Support 1134.99
Resistance 2137.76Support 2134.08
Resistance 3138.67Support 3133.15
04 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 85.0, 37.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 152.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0012
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16282 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 597 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹136.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.95 & 135 yesterday to end at 135.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.