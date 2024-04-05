Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 134.3 and closed at 133.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 135.8, while the low was 131. The market capitalization stood at 51,735.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.45 and 32.41 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,868,427 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.25%
3 Months35.54%
6 Months81.16%
YTD44.8%
1 Year301.52%
05 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹131.65, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 131.65 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹133.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 2,868,427 shares with a closing price of 133.35.

