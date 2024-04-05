SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Slumps in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹134.3 and closed at ₹133.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹135.8, while the low was ₹131. The market capitalization stood at ₹51,735.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.45 and ₹32.41 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,868,427 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.25%
|3 Months
|35.54%
|6 Months
|81.16%
|YTD
|44.8%
|1 Year
|301.52%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹131.65 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 2,868,427 shares with a closing price of ₹133.35.
