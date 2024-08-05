SJVN Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.9%
|3 Months
|-2.93%
|6 Months
|1.1%
|YTD
|58.12%
|1 Year
|151.2%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.1
|Support 1
|142.41
|Resistance 2
|146.37
|Support 2
|140.99
|Resistance 3
|147.79
|Support 3
|139.72
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 47.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 564 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.9 & ₹142.3 yesterday to end at ₹143.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.