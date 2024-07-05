Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets on the market today
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets on the market today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 140.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price on the last day was 136.95 at opening, reaching a high of 142 and a low of 136.2 before closing at 136.25. The market capitalization stood at 55,174.39 crore with a 52-week high of 170.45 and a low of 40.61. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,883,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32:07 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹139.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹140.4

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 139.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.83 and 142.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:16:25 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at 140.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have increased by 219.09% to 140.05. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.07%
3 Months-1.15%
6 Months49.28%
YTD54.37%
1 Year219.09%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.48Support 1136.83
Resistance 2145.06Support 2133.76
Resistance 3148.13Support 3131.18
05 Jul 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 46.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15877 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 208.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1883 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02:59 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 142 & 136.2 yesterday to end at 136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

