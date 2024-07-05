SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets on the market today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price on the last day was ₹136.95 at opening, reaching a high of ₹142 and a low of ₹136.2 before closing at ₹136.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,174.39 crore with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹40.61. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,883,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹139.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹140.4
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹139.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.83 and ₹142.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at ₹140.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have increased by 219.09% to ₹140.05. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.07%
|3 Months
|-1.15%
|6 Months
|49.28%
|YTD
|54.37%
|1 Year
|219.09%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.48
|Support 1
|136.83
|Resistance 2
|145.06
|Support 2
|133.76
|Resistance 3
|148.13
|Support 3
|131.18
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15877 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 208.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1883 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹142 & ₹136.2 yesterday to end at ₹136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend