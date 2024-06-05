Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 123.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.5 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 126.35 and closed at 123.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 128.35, and the low was 116.85. The market capitalization stands at 48474.02 crore. The 52-week high and low are 170.45 and 35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,074,896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.44% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 71.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 120.75, down by 2.15%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN touched a high of 134.5 & a low of 124.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.67Support 1126.67
Resistance 2140.58Support 2120.58
Resistance 3146.67Support 3116.67
05 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 4.05% to 118.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NHPC, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, whereas Torrent Power is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC94.05-3.35-3.44117.843.3194473.55
Torrent Power1443.6544.03.141633.1561.069384.24
SJVN118.4-5.0-4.05170.4535.7146528.83
NLC India198.8-4.9-2.41293.692.8727566.34
Waaree Renewable Technologies2267.7-119.35-5.03037.75180.023617.98
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹123.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 128.35 & 116.85 yesterday to end at 123.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

