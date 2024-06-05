SJVN Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹126.35 and closed at ₹123.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹128.35, and the low was ₹116.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹48474.02 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹170.45 and ₹35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,074,896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SJVN until 10 AM is 71.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹120.75, down by 2.15%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN touched a high of 134.5 & a low of 124.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.67
|Support 1
|126.67
|Resistance 2
|140.58
|Support 2
|120.58
|Resistance 3
|146.67
|Support 3
|116.67
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 4.05% to ₹118.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NHPC, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, whereas Torrent Power is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|94.05
|-3.35
|-3.44
|117.8
|43.31
|94473.55
|Torrent Power
|1443.65
|44.0
|3.14
|1633.1
|561.0
|69384.24
|SJVN
|118.4
|-5.0
|-4.05
|170.45
|35.71
|46528.83
|NLC India
|198.8
|-4.9
|-2.41
|293.6
|92.87
|27566.34
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2267.7
|-119.35
|-5.0
|3037.75
|180.0
|23617.98
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.35 & ₹116.85 yesterday to end at ₹123.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.