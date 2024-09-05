SJVN Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹132.85 and closed at ₹135.6, reaching a high of ₹134.6 and a low of ₹132.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹52,521.71 crore. Over the past year, SJVN has seen a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹61.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 320,427 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹85.0, 36.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹152.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 320 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.6 & ₹132.6 yesterday to end at ₹133.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.