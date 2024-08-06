SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹140, reached a high of ₹142.2, and a low of ₹136.4 before closing at ₹143.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,742.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹52.69 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,668,850 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹142.2 & ₹136.4 yesterday to end at ₹139.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.