Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 143.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 140, reached a high of 142.2, and a low of 136.4 before closing at 143.9. The market capitalization stood at 54,742.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 52.69 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,668,850 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35947 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 142.2 & 136.4 yesterday to end at 139.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.