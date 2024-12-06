SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹118 and closed slightly lower at ₹117.25. The stock reached a high of ₹118 and a low of ₹116.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹45,998.25 crore, SJVN's stock performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹81.46. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 567,739 shares for the day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹117.10. Over the past year, SJVN's shares have surged by 38.60%, reaching ₹117.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, standing at 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|-11.38%
|6 Months
|-10.79%
|YTD
|28.7%
|1 Year
|38.6%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.88
|Support 1
|116.43
|Resistance 2
|118.61
|Support 2
|115.71
|Resistance 3
|119.33
|Support 3
|114.98
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 19.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 567 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118 & ₹116.45 yesterday to end at ₹117.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.