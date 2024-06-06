Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 5.46 %. The stock closed at 126.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 128.95 and closed at 126.3. The stock reached a high of 133.8 and a low of 128.55. With a market capitalization of 52,344.87 crore, the 52-week high was 170.45 and the low was 35.71. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 1,666,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 134.02 and 131.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 131.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 134.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹126.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.8 & 128.55 yesterday to end at 126.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.