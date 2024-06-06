SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹128.95 and closed at ₹126.3. The stock reached a high of ₹133.8 and a low of ₹128.55. With a market capitalization of ₹52,344.87 crore, the 52-week high was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹35.71. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 1,666,943 shares.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 134.02 and 131.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 131.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 134.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.8 & ₹128.55 yesterday to end at ₹126.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.