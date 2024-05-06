Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 135.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.35 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price TodayPremium
SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 137.4 and closed at 137.1. The stock reached a high of 139.75 and a low of 133.15. SJVN's market capitalization was 53,111.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 170.45 and a 52-week low of 35.17. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 945,238 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52:03 PM IST

SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.66% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 3.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at 133.5, showing an increase of -1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:42:45 PM IST

SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 133.65 and 132.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 132.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 133.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.23Support 1132.08
Resistance 2133.97Support 2131.67
Resistance 3134.38Support 3130.93
06 May 2024, 01:06:16 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a low of 130.5 and a high of 137.

06 May 2024, 12:51:22 PM IST

SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 9.44% higher than yesterday

As of 12 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 9.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 132.9, showing a decrease of -1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume might signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:35:50 PM IST

SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 134.68 and 132.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 132.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 134.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.65Support 1132.85
Resistance 2134.1Support 2132.5
Resistance 3134.45Support 3132.05
06 May 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days134.68
10 Days130.58
20 Days130.72
50 Days124.24
100 Days114.09
300 Days90.31
06 May 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:16:40 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹133.35, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹135.15

SJVN share price is at 133.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.15 and 138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54:46 AM IST

SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.94% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 26.94% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 133.25, a decrease of -1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:39:41 AM IST

SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 135.2 and 130.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 130.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.68Support 1132.03
Resistance 2136.07Support 2130.77
Resistance 3137.33Support 3129.38
06 May 2024, 11:21:28 AM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹133.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹135.15

SJVN share price is at 133.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.15 and 138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:12:19 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach 133.65, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Torrent Power and NLC India are experiencing a decline, whereas NHPC and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC102.02.772.79115.8442.55102459.36
Torrent Power1443.25-42.05-2.831633.1518.9569365.02
SJVN133.65-1.5-1.11170.4535.1752521.71
NLC India232.5-6.2-2.6293.680.7832239.3
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2870.0135.34.953037.75157.0229869.29
06 May 2024, 10:46:30 AM IST

SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.79% higher than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 24.79% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 132.3, a decrease of -2.11%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:39:33 AM IST

SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 135.55 & a low of 130.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.2Support 1130.15
Resistance 2137.9Support 2127.8
Resistance 3140.25Support 3125.1
06 May 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:51:28 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 2.96% to 131.15, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.570.340.34115.8442.55100018.41
Torrent Power1436.9-48.4-3.261633.1518.9569059.83
SJVN131.15-4.0-2.96170.4535.1751539.26
NLC India231.2-7.5-3.14293.680.7832059.04
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2840.0105.33.853037.75157.0229557.06
06 May 2024, 09:33:56 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹134.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹135.15

SJVN share price is at 134.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.15 and 138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 136.45. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 261.85%, reaching 136.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-7.3%
6 Months83.01%
YTD48.6%
1 Year261.85%
06 May 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.9Support 1132.15
Resistance 2142.7Support 2129.2
Resistance 3145.65Support 3125.4
06 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
06 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27118 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 945 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:16 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹137.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 139.75 & 133.15 yesterday to end at 137.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
