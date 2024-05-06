SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹137.4 and closed at ₹137.1. The stock reached a high of ₹139.75 and a low of ₹133.15. SJVN's market capitalization was ₹53,111.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹35.17. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 945,238 shares on that day.
The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 3.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹133.5, showing an increase of -1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 133.65 and 132.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 132.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 133.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.23
|Support 1
|132.08
|Resistance 2
|133.97
|Support 2
|131.67
|Resistance 3
|134.38
|Support 3
|130.93
Today, SJVN stock reached a low of ₹130.5 and a high of ₹137.
As of 12 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 9.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹132.9, showing a decrease of -1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume might signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 134.68 and 132.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 132.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 134.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.65
|Support 1
|132.85
|Resistance 2
|134.1
|Support 2
|132.5
|Resistance 3
|134.45
|Support 3
|132.05
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|134.68
|10 Days
|130.58
|20 Days
|130.72
|50 Days
|124.24
|100 Days
|114.09
|300 Days
|90.31
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price is at ₹133.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.15 and ₹138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As of 11 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 26.94% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹133.25, a decrease of -1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 135.2 and 130.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 130.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.68
|Support 1
|132.03
|Resistance 2
|136.07
|Support 2
|130.77
|Resistance 3
|137.33
|Support 3
|129.38
SJVN share price is at ₹133.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.15 and ₹138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach ₹133.65, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Torrent Power and NLC India are experiencing a decline, whereas NHPC and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|102.0
|2.77
|2.79
|115.84
|42.55
|102459.36
|Torrent Power
|1443.25
|-42.05
|-2.83
|1633.1
|518.95
|69365.02
|SJVN
|133.65
|-1.5
|-1.11
|170.45
|35.17
|52521.71
|NLC India
|232.5
|-6.2
|-2.6
|293.6
|80.78
|32239.3
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2870.0
|135.3
|4.95
|3037.75
|157.02
|29869.29
The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 24.79% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹132.3, a decrease of -2.11%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN touched a high of 135.55 & a low of 130.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.2
|Support 1
|130.15
|Resistance 2
|137.9
|Support 2
|127.8
|Resistance 3
|140.25
|Support 3
|125.1
Today, SJVN's stock price dropped by 2.96% to ₹131.15, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.57
|0.34
|0.34
|115.84
|42.55
|100018.41
|Torrent Power
|1436.9
|-48.4
|-3.26
|1633.1
|518.95
|69059.83
|SJVN
|131.15
|-4.0
|-2.96
|170.45
|35.17
|51539.26
|NLC India
|231.2
|-7.5
|-3.14
|293.6
|80.78
|32059.04
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2840.0
|105.3
|3.85
|3037.75
|157.02
|29557.06
SJVN share price is at ₹134.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.15 and ₹138.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹136.45. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 261.85%, reaching ₹136.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-7.3%
|6 Months
|83.01%
|YTD
|48.6%
|1 Year
|261.85%
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.9
|Support 1
|132.15
|Resistance 2
|142.7
|Support 2
|129.2
|Resistance 3
|145.65
|Support 3
|125.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 25.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 945 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹139.75 & ₹133.15 yesterday to end at ₹137.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
