SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹133.65, with a high of ₹134.45 and a low of ₹132.50. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹52,187.68 crore. Over the past year, SJVN reached a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹61.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,384 shares for the day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.98
|Support 1
|132.03
|Resistance 2
|135.17
|Support 2
|131.27
|Resistance 3
|135.93
|Support 3
|130.08
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹85.0, 35.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹152.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.45 & ₹132.5 yesterday to end at ₹132.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.