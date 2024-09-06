Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 134.15 and closed at 133.65, with a high of 134.45 and a low of 132.50. The company's market capitalization stood at 52,187.68 crore. Over the past year, SJVN reached a 52-week high of 170.45 and a low of 61.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,384 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.98Support 1132.03
Resistance 2135.17Support 2131.27
Resistance 3135.93Support 3130.08
06 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 85.0, 35.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 152.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0012
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15532 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 134.45 & 132.5 yesterday to end at 132.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

