SJVN Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹139.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.55, while the low was ₹135. The market capitalization stood at ₹53307.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹52.69 respectively. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 909,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.98
|Support 1
|132.21
|Resistance 2
|146.76
|Support 2
|129.22
|Resistance 3
|149.75
|Support 3
|123.44
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 44.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.55 & ₹135 yesterday to end at ₹135.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.