SJVN Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹131.85 and closed at ₹131.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹132.75, while the low was ₹129.20. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹51,853.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 221,976 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.04% to reach ₹131.1, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NHPC and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, whereas Torrent Power and NLC India are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|102.25
|-0.3
|-0.29
|117.8
|43.31
|102710.48
|Torrent Power
|1483.95
|21.75
|1.49
|1633.1
|561.0
|71321.13
|SJVN
|131.1
|-0.05
|-0.04
|170.45
|35.71
|51519.68
|NLC India
|217.0
|0.4
|0.18
|293.6
|92.87
|30090.01
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2227.1
|-80.35
|-3.48
|3037.75
|180.0
|23195.14
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.75 & ₹129.2 yesterday to end at ₹131.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.