SJVN Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 131.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.95 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 131.85 and closed at 131.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 132.75, while the low was 129.20. The market capitalization of SJVN is 51,853.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 221,976 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.04% to reach 131.1, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NHPC and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, whereas Torrent Power and NLC India are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC102.25-0.3-0.29117.843.31102710.48
Torrent Power1483.9521.751.491633.1561.071321.13
SJVN131.1-0.05-0.04170.4535.7151519.68
NLC India217.00.40.18293.692.8730090.01
Waaree Renewable Technologies2227.1-80.35-3.483037.75180.023195.14
07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 132.75 & 129.2 yesterday to end at 131.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

