SJVN Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹136.65 and closed at ₹135.15. The high for the day was ₹137 and the low was ₹130.5. The market capitalization of SJVN was ₹52030.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,142,035 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 19.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹137 & ₹130.5 yesterday to end at ₹135.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!