SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN had a stable day on the market, with an open and close price of ₹131.65. The stock saw a high of ₹137.45 and a low of ₹128.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹53,189.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹32.41. The BSE volume for the day was 2,611,570 shares traded.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹135.35, which represents a 2.81% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 3.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 2,611,570 shares with a closing price of ₹131.65.
