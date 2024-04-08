Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 131.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.35 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN had a stable day on the market, with an open and close price of 131.65. The stock saw a high of 137.45 and a low of 128.85. The market capitalization stands at 53,189.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45 and the low is 32.41. The BSE volume for the day was 2,611,570 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹135.35, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹131.65

SJVN stock is currently priced at 135.35, which represents a 2.81% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 3.7 in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹131.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 2,611,570 shares with a closing price of 131.65.

