SJVN Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹139.5, with a high of ₹141.45 and a low of ₹136.75, before closing at ₹135.65. The market cap for SJVN stood at ₹55,233.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹52.69 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,123,265 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.85% and is currently trading at ₹139.35. Over the past year, SJVN shares have increased by 151.50% to ₹139.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.31%
|3 Months
|1.38%
|6 Months
|-4.3%
|YTD
|54.58%
|1 Year
|151.5%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.45
|Support 1
|137.75
|Resistance 2
|144.3
|Support 2
|134.9
|Resistance 3
|147.15
|Support 3
|133.05
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1123 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.45 & ₹136.75 yesterday to end at ₹140.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.