SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹140.5, closed at ₹140.4, with a high of ₹144.2 and a low of ₹139.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,842.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.45 and ₹40.61 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,630,738 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹145.85, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹142.1
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹144.24 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹146.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹146.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 1.13% and is currently trading at ₹143.70. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has surged by 200.25% to reach ₹143.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.82% rise to 24323.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.01%
|3 Months
|-2.55%
|6 Months
|50.05%
|YTD
|56.32%
|1 Year
|200.25%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.24
|Support 1
|139.49
|Resistance 2
|146.6
|Support 2
|137.1
|Resistance 3
|148.99
|Support 3
|134.74
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 47.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16664 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 132.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹140.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.2 & ₹139.45 yesterday to end at ₹140.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend