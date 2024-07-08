Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 142.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 140.5, closed at 140.4, with a high of 144.2 and a low of 139.45. The market capitalization stood at 55,842.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.45 and 40.61 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,630,738 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹145.85, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹142.1

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 144.24 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 146.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 146.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

08 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 1.13% and is currently trading at 143.70. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has surged by 200.25% to reach 143.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.82% rise to 24323.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.01%
3 Months-2.55%
6 Months50.05%
YTD56.32%
1 Year200.25%
08 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.24Support 1139.49
Resistance 2146.6Support 2137.1
Resistance 3148.99Support 3134.74
08 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 47.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16664 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 132.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹140.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 144.2 & 139.45 yesterday to end at 140.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

