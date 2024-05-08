Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.34 %. The stock closed at 132.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 132.35 and closed at 132.4. The stock reached a high of 132.6 and a low of 125.65 during the day. SJVN's market capitalization stood at 49,770.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,331,971 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.97Support 1123.92
Resistance 2135.33Support 2121.23
Resistance 3138.02Support 3116.87
08 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 42.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
08 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25436 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1331 k.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹132.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 132.6 & 125.65 yesterday to end at 132.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

