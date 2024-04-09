SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹136.35 and closed at ₹135.35. The stock reached a high of ₹137.15 and a low of ₹133.45. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹53,071.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,717,903 shares traded.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
