SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹140.6 and closed at ₹140.55. The stock reached a high of ₹143.45 and a low of ₹138.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹54,918.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹52.69. The BSE volume for SJVN was 714,007 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 714 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.45 & ₹138.5 yesterday to end at ₹139.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.