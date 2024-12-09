SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹117.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹117.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹122.75 and a low of ₹116.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,998.25 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and low of ₹81.46. The trading volume on BSE was 1,691,454 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹122.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹117.21 and ₹123.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹117.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.04%, currently trading at ₹121.90. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has risen by 32.68% to reach ₹121.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.98%
|3 Months
|-8.18%
|6 Months
|-9.55%
|YTD
|32.61%
|1 Year
|32.68%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.3
|Support 1
|117.21
|Resistance 2
|126.09
|Support 2
|113.91
|Resistance 3
|129.39
|Support 3
|111.12
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 22.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 165.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1691 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.75 & ₹116.75 yesterday to end at ₹120.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.