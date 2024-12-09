SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.5 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.