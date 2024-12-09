Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.5 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 117.2 and closed slightly lower at 117.05. The stock experienced a high of 122.75 and a low of 116.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 45,998.25 crore, SJVN's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 170.45 and low of 81.46. The trading volume on BSE was 1,691,454 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹122.5, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹120.65

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 122.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 117.21 and 123.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 117.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.04%, currently trading at 121.90. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has risen by 32.68% to reach 121.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.98%
3 Months-8.18%
6 Months-9.55%
YTD32.61%
1 Year32.68%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.3Support 1117.21
Resistance 2126.09Support 2113.91
Resistance 3129.39Support 3111.12
09 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 22.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8183 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 165.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1691 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹117.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.75 & 116.75 yesterday to end at 120.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.