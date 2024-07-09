SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹143.5, reached a high of ₹147.55, and a low of ₹142 before closing at ₹142.1. The market capitalization of SJVN was recorded at ₹56,215.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹40.61. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,308,011 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.2
|Support 1
|140.7
|Resistance 2
|149.6
|Support 2
|138.6
|Resistance 3
|151.7
|Support 3
|135.2
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 47.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1308 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.55 & ₹142 yesterday to end at ₹142.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend