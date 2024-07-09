Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 142.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.05 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 143.5, reached a high of 147.55, and a low of 142 before closing at 142.1. The market capitalization of SJVN was recorded at 56,215.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 40.61. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,308,011 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.2Support 1140.7
Resistance 2149.6Support 2138.6
Resistance 3151.7Support 3135.2
09 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 47.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17324 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1308 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹142.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 147.55 & 142 yesterday to end at 142.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

