SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹126.7 and closed at ₹126.65. The high for the day was ₹130.1 and the low was ₹125.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,399.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹35.17. The BSE volume for the day was 2,117,882 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 43.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 28.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹130.1 & ₹125.25 yesterday to end at ₹126.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
