SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 135.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 135.55 and closed at 135.05. The stock reached a high of 135.7 and a low of 130 during the trading day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 51,323.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 32.41 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,673,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹135.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,673,990 shares with a closing price of 135.05.

